Max Keiser Says Bitcoin Price to Surge 500% This Year By CoinQuora

Max Keiser has predicted that price will surge to about 500% this year.

Keiser further said that inflation will influence companies to buy more BTC this year.

He emphasized that MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin investment will spur corporate interest.

A longtime Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser has expressed that the flagship currency BTC will surge to 500% this year. Of note, Keiser appears to still hold his confidence even amid the ongoing crypto market crash.

Based on an online interview, Keiser said that excessive money printing and inflation will help push companies to purchase more BTC this year.

According to Keiser, he sees that a lot more companies are thinking of buying Bitcoin. This will greatly help to achieve the 500% price increase before 2021 ends.

Keiser said,

“When corporate America really runs out of room to finagle and to escape the Bitcoin reality, they’ve got to make the move. I think it will happen in 2021. My price target for 2021 is still $220,000 per Bitcoin. It’s an aggressive price target, but it’s based on the US dollar running into severe trouble.”

Continuously, Keiser specifically rolled an emphasis on MicroStrategy’s recent $1 billion Bitcoin purchase. Moreover, Keiser stressed that MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin movement shows an era of corporate investment in BTC.

Comparatively, Keiser cited and backed his Bitcoin prediction from legendary institutional investor Paul Tudor Jones. As Jones has already mentioned, Bitcoin appears as a digital form of gold.

