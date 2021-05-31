Malaysia’s Supermax says abiding by labor laws after report on U.S. probe

Article content

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corp on Monday said it adhered to labor laws on treatment of migrant workers, after a report that the United States was investigating a unit over forced labor allegations.

On Saturday, the Edge Weekly said U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is investigating Malaysian glove makers Hartalega Holdings and a unit of Supermax.

The CBP said in an email it does not comment on whether specific entities are under investigation.

Supermax and its subsidiaries are committed to combatting forced labor and adhere to labor law regulations, the company said in a statement.

It added that it followed laws on recruitment of migrant workers.

“Existing policies and procedures, guided by local and international policies, are constantly being reviewed for gaps if any, for further improvements,” it said.

Hartalega also said on Saturday it strictly adhered to labor laws and regulations on recruitment of migrant workers, and its efforts to combat forced labor are guided by local and international policies.

Malaysian firms have increasingly come under regulatory scrutiny over allegations of abuse of foreign workers, who form a significant part of the country’s manufacturing workforce.