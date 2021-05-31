Malaysia stocks fall on virus worries; yuan at 3-year high

Article content

Malaysian equities led emerging Asian

stock markets lower on Monday as rising coronavirus infections

and an imminent lockdown in the country dampened risk appetite,

while gains in China’s yuan benefitted some currencies.

The yuan hit its strongest since May 2018. The

currency has firmed more than 1.5% this month, driven by a slide

in the U.S. dollar, heavy foreign investment inflows into

China and reduced tourism-related outflows over the past couple

of months.

Prior to market open, China’s central bank lifted its

official yuan midpoint to a new three-year high against the

dollar.

“Yuan-related currencies are likely to be supported by a

firmer yuan as reflected in the moves in the likes of Taiwan

dollar and South Korean won today,” said Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM

Asia and Europe Strategist at TD Securities.

Taiwan and South Korea are also export-oriented economies

whose trade prospects are seen linked to China’s economic

fortunes.

Taiwan’s dollar and the South Korean won

appreciated as much as 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively, with the

former touching its firmest since April 1997.

However, the pace of the yuan’s rally has slowed after

regulators signaled concerns over strong one-way bets on the