Loonie extends monthly win streak as Canadian vaccinations climb

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little

changed against the greenback on Monday, notching its fourth

straight monthly gain as oil rose and a recent surge in the

administration of COVID-19 vaccines to Canadians bolstered the

outlook for the domestic economy.

With London and New York markets closed for holidays, the

Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2064 to

the greenback, or 82.89 U.S. cents. For May, it was up 1.9%,

extending a string of monthly gains that started in February.

The currency was helped this month by higher commodity

prices and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar, as well as a jump in

Canadian vaccination levels, said Michael Goshko, corporate risk

manager at Western Union Business Solutions.

The Canadian economy “is going to come back very strongly in

the second half of the year,” Goshko said.

The share of Canadians who have received at least one dose

of a COVID-19 vaccine has soared to 57% from 33% at the start of

the month, data from the Our World in Data project at the

University of Oxford shows.

Canada’s current account balance in the first quarter swung

to a surplus for the first time since 2008, mainly boosted this

year by exports of oil and lumber, data showed on Monday.

Oil rose 0.9% on Monday, helped by growing optimism

that fuel demand will grow in the next quarter, while the U.S.

dollar fell against a basket of major currencies.

Canada’s GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday

and the May jobs report is due on Friday, which could offer

clues on the Bank of Canada’s policy outlook.

Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve, with

the 10-year down 1.2 basis points at 1.488%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum and

Peter Cooney)