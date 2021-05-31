Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $187.954 by 19:59 (23:59 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $12.525B, or 0.75% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $163.671 to $188.357 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 2.06%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.348B or 2.82% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $155.2700 to $208.5835 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 55.25% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,297.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.61% on the day.

was trading at $2,710.31 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 13.59%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $699.135B or 42.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $314.905B or 18.97% of the total cryptocurrency market value.