KKR, CD&R nearing deal to buy out Cloudera

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Reuters) -Private-equity firms KKR & Co (NYSE:) and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) are nearing a deal to take Cloudera (NYSE:) Inc private at a valuation of $4.7 billion, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3vDLa5Z on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The private-equity giants are likely to finalise a deal on Tuesday to acquire the software firm at $16 a share, or about a 24% premium to its previous close, according to the report.
Cloudera – which has activist investor Carl Icahn as its largest shareholder – has explored a sale since mid-2020 after receiving takeover interest, the report said.
The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported https://on.wsj.com/3uFoaSC about the deal talks.
KKR and Cloudera did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.