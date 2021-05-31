KKR, CD&R nearing deal to buy out Cloudera



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



(Reuters) -Private-equity firms KKR & Co (NYSE:) and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) are nearing a deal to take Cloudera (NYSE:) Inc private at a valuation of $4.7 billion, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3vDLa5Z on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The private-equity giants are likely to finalise a deal on Tuesday to acquire the software firm at $16 a share, or about a 24% premium to its previous close, according to the report.

Cloudera – which has activist investor Carl Icahn as its largest shareholder – has explored a sale since mid-2020 after receiving takeover interest, the report said.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported https://on.wsj.com/3uFoaSC about the deal talks.

KKR and Cloudera did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.