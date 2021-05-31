Japan’s May factory activity growth slows as emergency weighs -PMI

Article content

TOKYO — Factory activity in Japan expanded at a slower pace in May as growth in output and new orders eased, and though external demand remains strong worries are growing that domestic coronavirus emergency curbs could derail the economic recovery.

Japan extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and other major areas to June 20 last week, as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating less than two months before the Summer Olympics open.

The world’s third-largest economy shrank at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, mainly due to drops in private consumption and capital expenditure. However, manufacturers have benefited from solid overseas demand, especially from key markets such as China and the United States, where progress in vaccine rollouts have improved the outlook.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to a seasonally adjusted 53.0 in May from 53.6 in the previous month, but higher than a 52.5 flash reading.

Manufacturing activity has now stayed above the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the fourth straight month.

“Japanese firms recorded further increases in both output and new orders in May, as businesses reported improved demand, notably in external markets,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.