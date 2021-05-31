Japan’s capital spending extends declines as firms tighten purse strings

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese companies cut spending on plant and equipment for the fourth straight quarter in January-March, as the economy struggles to shake off the drag from the coronavirus pandemic.

Weak business spending is likely to worry policymakers hoping strong domestic demand can help make the country’s economic recovery more sustainable.

Ministry of Finance (MOF) data out on Tuesday showed capital expenditure in the first quarter fell 7.8% from the same period last year, pulled down by weaker investments in transportation equipment, electrical machinery and real estate.

It marked the fourth consecutive quarter of annual decline in capital expenditure, after a 4.8% contraction the final quarter of last year.

“The figure gives a weak impression, but GDP was originally weak already,” said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

A separate, private-sector survey on Tuesday showed Japan’s factory activity expanded in May, largely thanks to strong external demand, but at a slower pace.

The world’s third-largest economy slumped back into decline in the first quarter as a slow vaccine rollout and repeated emergency curbs to halt a resurgence of infections hurt domestic demand.