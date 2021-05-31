Japanese watchdog issues warning to crypto derivatives exchange Bybit By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Japanese watchdog issues warning to crypto derivatives exchange Bybit

Singapore-based Bybit, the world’s fifth-largest cryptocurrency derivatives exchange by trading volume, has allegedly been running unregistered crypto services in Japan, according to an official warning.

The Japan Financial Services Agency issued a formal warning letter to Bybit stating that the firm is not registered to operate crypto services in the country.