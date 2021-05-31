Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.99% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.99%.

The best performers of the session on the were Astellas Pharma Inc. (T:), which rose 2.10% or 37.0 points to trade at 1797.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Advantest Corp. (T:) added 2.06% or 200.0 points to end at 9890.0 and Yaskawa Electric Corp. (T:) was up 1.34% or 70.0 points to 5310.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were NTN Corp. (T:), which fell 4.95% or 16.0 points to trade at 307.0 at the close. Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (T:) declined 4.71% or 99.0 points to end at 2002.0 and Shinsei Bank, Ltd. (T:) was down 4.01% or 71.0 points to 1700.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2394 to 1149 and 196 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.76.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 1.00% or 0.66 to $66.98 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.92% or 0.63 to hit $69.35 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.18% or 3.35 to trade at $1908.65 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.10% to 109.70, while EUR/JPY unchanged 0.00% to 133.80.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 90.015.

