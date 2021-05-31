Italy judge hands Riva brothers prison terms over Ilva pollution

Article content

ROME — An Italian court on Monday sentenced the former owners of the Ilva steelworks, Fabio and Nicola Riva, to 22 and 20 years in jail respectively for allowing it to spew out deadly pollution.

Once the largest steel producer in Europe, the factory emitted a lethal cocktail of carcinogenic dioxins and mineral particles for more than half a century, that medics say caused a surge in cancer in the adjacent city of Taranto.

Wrapping up a trial that lasted five years, a Taranto court also handed prison terms to 24 ex-managers at Ilva, consultants and local politicians, including the former head of the Puglia region, Nichi Vendola, who received a 3-1/2 year sentence.

All the defendants have the automatic right to two appeals before a sentence becomes definitive.

The Riva brothers have denied wrongdoing and their lawyers said they had spent heavily to respect environmental norms.

“The Riva family has constantly invested large amounts of capital in Ilva in order to improve the plants and operate in compliance with the regulations,” lawyer Luca Perrone said.

Vendola issued a statement denying any wrongdoing and saying he would appeal. “It is like living in an upside-down world, where those who have worked for the good of Taranto are condemned without a shred of evidence,” he said.