Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.70% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.70%.

The best performers of the session on the were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which rose 4.44% or 160 points to trade at 3760 at the close. Meanwhile, Melisron (TASE:) added 1.68% or 370 points to end at 22400 and Alony Hetz Properties and Investments Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.65% or 78 points to 4794 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shikun & Binui (TASE:), which fell 3.45% or 77 points to trade at 2155 at the close. Harel (TASE:) declined 3.02% or 103 points to end at 3309 and OPC Energy Ltd (TASE:) was down 2.29% or 80 points to 3421.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 265 to 186 and 27 ended unchanged.

Shares in Melisron (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.68% or 370 to 22400.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.80% or 0.53 to $66.85 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.80% or 0.55 to hit $69.27 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.15% or 2.95 to trade at $1908.25 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.02% to 3.2481, while EUR/ILS rose 0.37% to 3.9717.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 89.828.

