Iran Enriched Record Uranium Stockpile Amid Vienna Talks

(Bloomberg) — Iran produced a record volume of highly-enriched uranium that could quickly be turned into fuel for a nuclear weapon, underscoring the urgency with which diplomats are moving to restore an agreement that would rein in the Persian Gulf nation’s program.

International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors circulated a confidential assessment of Iran’s atomic program on Monday as envoys hunkered down for an eighth week of negotiations in Vienna. Diplomats are trying to orchestrate a U.S. return and Iranian compliance with a landmark nuclear agreement that curtailed Tehran’s production of nuclear fuel in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iran managed to produce 2.4 kilograms (5.3 pounds) of highly-enriched uranium in the six weeks since saboteurs struck the country’s primary enrichment facility in Natanz, according to a 13-page restricted IAEA report seen by Bloomberg. The April 11 attack prompted Iran to begin enriching uranium to levels of 60% purity, just below the threshold normally used in bombs. Iran blamed Israel for the sabotage, while Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

“The agency’s verification and monitoring activities have been affected as a result of Iran’s decision to stop implementation of its nuclear-related commitments,” read the report, which is the second to be published since Iran began to restrict some monitoring in February. Inspectors have lost access to key sites, including workshops where the machines are made that enrich uranium.