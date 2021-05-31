InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Extension of Credit Facility

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) announces that the maturity date applicable to and redetermination of the borrowing base under the Company’s Senior Credit Facility has been extended from May 31, 2021 to June 14, 2021. InPlay and its banking syndicate are in the process of negotiating the annual renewal and redetermination and have agreed to the extension in order to provide additional time to finalize terms.

