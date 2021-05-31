India’s economic growth picks up to 1.6% y/y in Jan-March qtr – govt

Article content

BENGALURU — India’s economic growth picked up to 1.6% year-on-year in the January-March quarter, official data showed on Monday, before a harsh second wave of COVID-19 hit the country last month.

The read-out for the March quarter was faster than the 1.0% growth forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll and upwardly revised 0.5% growth rate for the previous quarter.

COMMENTARY

GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST – INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA CAPITAL, MUMBAI

“The Q4FY21 GDP growth of 1.6% reflects the full impact of unlocking of the economy post COVID-19 shock (of first wave). While the second wave of infections has been much more severe, the absence of a stringent nationwide lockdown has been a positive.”

“The impact during the second wave has been more pronounced on consumer sentiment and mobility rather than economic activity. The rebound in consumer spending would hence be more gradual than wave 1 with vaccination being the key driver. We expect FY22 GDP growth at 10.5% vs our earlier estimate of 12.5%.”

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sriraj Kalluvila)