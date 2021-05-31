Indian court orders COVID-related audit of Renault-Nissan factory

Article content

CHENNAI — An Indian court on Monday ordered officials to inspect coronavirus-related safety protocols at Renault-Nissan’s Tamil Nadu car plant, where workers are on strike over allegations that social distancing rules are not being followed.

Workers at the southern Indian factory, jointly owned by Renault and alliance partner Nissan Motor, did not report for duty on Monday over COVID-related safety concerns, the workers’ union said.

Nissan, which owns a majority stake in the plant, denied the workers’ allegations of not adequately sticking to safety protocols, and told an Indian court it followed all guidelines. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Renault-Nissan plant has been shut since Wednesday.

The standoff is a sign of the challenges companies face in resuming operations when new infections in India are rising. Tamil Nadu state is one of the worst affected, with over 30,000 new cases a day.

Hundreds of workers near the auto manufacturing hub of Chennai have fallen ill with COVID-19 and dozens have died, labor unions say.

Renault-Nissan, Ford and Hyundai halted work at their plants last week after workers protested and some went on strike.

Hyundai Motor Co suspended one of its three shifts at a plant near Chennai for three weeks due to the coronavirus, according to an internal note to employees reviewed by Reuters and two sources familiar with the matter.