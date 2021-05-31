Indian central bank clarifies regulations as local banks shun crypto By Cointelegraph

Indian central bank clarifies regulations as local banks shun crypto
India’s central bank has issued an official notice regarding the fact that local banks are reportedly cautioning customers against using cryptocurrencies like (BTC).
Published Monday, the notice points out that the Reserve Bank of India is aware of media reports that certain banks have cautioned their customers against crypto by referring to the RBI’s quashed, three-year-old circular.
