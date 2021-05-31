India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.95% By Investing.com



India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.95%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.95% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 1.00%.

The best performers of the session on the were GAIL Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.58% or 7.00 points to trade at 159.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:) added 3.13% or 65.50 points to end at 2160.30 and ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) was up 3.06% or 19.70 points to 662.75 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:), which fell 4.48% or 37.90 points to trade at 807.95 at the close. Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) declined 0.85% or 6.60 points to end at 769.55 and Infosys Ltd (NS:) was down 0.80% or 11.30 points to 1393.75.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.13% to 2160.45, ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.95% to settle at 662.20 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.16% to close at 534.95.

The worst performers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was down 4.53% to 807.90 in late trade, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.79% to settle at 1465.55 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.79% to 1393.65 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 930 to 799 and 45 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1642 rose and 1451 declined, while 175 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.97% to 16.8850 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.07% or 1.35 to $1906.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 1.04% or 0.69 to hit $67.01 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.02% or 0.70 to trade at $69.42 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.18% to 72.532, while EUR/INR rose 0.22% to 88.4100.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 90.055.