How relevant is the $900M open interest on Bitcoin options above $100K? By Cointelegraph



How relevant is the $900M open interest on Bitcoin options above $100K?



(BTC) is fast approaching its worst monthly performance in a decade, but some investors are using this as an opportunity to buy ultra-bullish long-term derivatives. There are currently over $900 million in call (buy) options aiming at $100,000 and higher, but what exactly are those investors seeking?

Options instruments can be used for multiple strategies, which include hedging (protection) and also aiding those betting on specific outcomes. For example, a trader could be expecting a period of lower volatility in the short term but, at the same time, some significant price oscillation toward the end of 2021.

Bitcoin option profit/loss estimate. Source: Deribit Position Builder

Bitcoin option profit/loss estimate. Source: Deribit Position Builder

Aggregate Bitcoin options open interest: Source: Bybt

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph