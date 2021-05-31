How artificial intelligence can enhance blockchain platforms By Cointelegraph



How artificial intelligence can enhance blockchain platforms



Artificial intelligence and blockchain are both touted as technologies that will lead our future. But here’s the problem: They’re like oil and water. While innovative in their own right, there’s a noticeable lack of interconnectedness — projects that tightly combine AI and blockchain, unleashing the full potential of both emerging technologies.

Technical hurdles have been largely to blame for this. Integrating AI into the smart contracts that exist today is practically impossible. The two often rely on entirely different programming paradigms — and while smart contracts use data sparingly to reduce transaction fees, many AI models process vast amounts of data as well as a large amount of computing resources to make decisions.

