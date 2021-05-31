Hong Kong Eases Quarantine For Vaccinated Top Staff, Drawing Ire

Article content (Bloomberg) — Hong Kong is allowing vaccinated directors and senior executives of major listed companies to travel globally more easily, in a significant relaxation of its onerous border curbs that’s drawing backlash from the wider population for being elitist. Vaccinated senior executives from about 500 companies included in indexes like the Hang Seng and Hang Seng China Enterprises can seek permission to travel in and out of the city without needing to follow the current quarantine requirement, Hong Kong’s Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau said in an emailed statement Monday. The current norm is that everyone arriving in Hong Kong must isolate in a hotel for up to 21 days. This exemption is available to other firms from financial industries like banking, mobile payments, insurance, securities and futures intermediaries. Companies are allowed a limited quota of exemptions and the government will review applications based on criteria like where the executive is traveling from, said the statement. The executives must undergo testing and are required to stick to pre-approved itineraries on their business trips and not move freely around the city. An earlier version of the quarantine exemption policy has existed since last year for executives coming from mainland China.

Article content Senior Bankers Can Now Skip Hong Kong’s Three-Week Quarantine “It is necessary to assist these institutions to maintain effective operations during the epidemic to ensure Hong Kong’s financial stability and maintain Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center,” the bureau’s spokesperson said in the email. The clarification of a wider policy of exemption for vaccinated executives comes in the wake of a Friday announcement that some vaccinated senior bankers can skip quarantine, and is likely to deepen public ire over the special treatment. Hong Kong’s traveler quarantine requirements are some of the strictest in the world and require people to pay for hotel room stays, the supply of which is rapidly drying up during the summer months, leaving some with no option to return. Despite being one of a few places in the world to make vaccines available to all adults, Hong Kong has struggled to get people to come forward for inoculation amid widespread distrust of the Beijing-backed government. Just 13.4% of Hong Kong’s population of 7.5 million has been fully inoculated, according to Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker — far behind other finance centers like London and Singapore. Experts say relaxing quarantine for all vaccinated people would act as an incentive to raise uptake, but the Hong Kong government has so far rejected doing so, instead leaning on businesses and institutions to encourage injections.