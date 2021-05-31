Greece, Turkey Seek New Thaw as Ministers Meet in Athens

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Greece and Turkey’s foreign ministers met in Athens on Monday in an effort to thaw out the countries’ relations, after an April meeting in Ankara ended with the two officials arguing during a live broadcast.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s unofficial visit to Greece and meetings with his counterpart Nikolaos Dendias and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis mark a bid by the two neighbors to ease tensions in the eastern Mediterranean region and the Aegean Sea. Relations soured last summer amid a spat over Turkish energy exploration and maritime claims in contested waters.

Dendias said Monday that the two ministers had agreed on a meeting between Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

Cavusoglu said an agreement with Greece to reciprocally recognize virus vaccination certificates will enable travel between the two countries and help boost tourism.

“We also agreed to a mutual recognition of Covid-19 certifications for those vaccinated,” Dendias said.

At the April meeting, the ministers ended up exchanging barbs on camera. Cavusoglu made reference to a Turkish minority in Greece, while Dendias stated that the only minority Athens recognizes — according to the 1923 Lausanne Treaty — is the Muslim one.