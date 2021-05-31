Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.64% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.64%, while the index declined 0.35%, and the index declined 0.39%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 1.12% or 1.25 points to trade at 112.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) added 1.12% or 2.53 points to end at 228.43 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 0.27% or 0.090 points to 33.265 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens AG Class N (DE:), which fell 1.68% or 2.27 points to trade at 132.63 at the close. Bayer AG NA (DE:) declined 1.42% or 0.74 points to end at 51.54 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.42% or 0.175 points to 12.165.

The top performers on the MDAX were Fraport AG (DE:) which rose 2.35% to 58.340, Aurubis AG (DE:) which was up 1.85% to settle at 78.200 and Porsche Automobil Holding SE (DE:) which gained 1.25% to close at 92.500.

The worst performers were Encavis AG (DE:) which was down 1.91% to 14.910 in late trade, Stroeer SE (DE:) which lost 1.76% to settle at 67.000 and Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.76% to 136.50 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.32% to 91.750, Aixtron SE (DE:) which was up 1.05% to settle at 16.867 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 0.90% to close at 18.990.

The worst performers were Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.10% to 74.600 in late trade, SAP SE (DE:) which lost 1.30% to settle at 113.560 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.11% to 60.480 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 397 to 281 and 76 ended unchanged.

Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.32% or 2.950 to 91.750.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 9.73% to 19.96.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.14% or 2.65 to $1907.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.98% or 0.65 to hit $66.97 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.99% or 0.68 to trade at $69.40 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.31% to 1.2227, while EUR/GBP rose 0.16% to 0.8603.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 89.830.

