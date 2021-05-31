Generali aims to cement home market leadership with $1.4 bln Cattolica bid

Article content

MILAN — Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Monday said it would launch a 1.17 billion euro ($1.4 billion) buyout offer for smaller rival Cattolica to further strengthen its domestic market leadership.

Italy’s insurers had been expected to join a consolidation process in the country’s financial industry where Intesa Sanpaolo took over rival lender UBI last year to build a banking and insurance giant.

In another surprise move, last week Italy’s second-biggest insurer UnipolSAI, which is working to expand its distribution network, raised its stake in small bank Popolare di Sondrio.

Generali had first moved on Cattolica last year, coming to its rescue with a 300 million euro ($366 million) investment after supervisors told the Verona-based insurer to bolster its finances.

Buying a near 24% stake, Generali became the single largest investor in Cattolica, relegating Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to second place when one excludes a 12.3% holding held by Cattolica itself.

To gain full control, with the goal of taking Cattolica private, Generali is offering 6.75 euros a share, equivalent to a 15.3% premium to Cattolica’s closing price on Friday.

Cattolica’s shares surged 15% on Friday after it unveiled better-than-expected earnings. They had jumped more than 5% earlier in the week on UnipolSai’s move, which traders said put pressure on Generali.