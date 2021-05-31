France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.57% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.57%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.57%, while the index lost 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which rose 1.51% or 0.40 points to trade at 26.89 at the close. Meanwhile, Stellantis NV (PA:) added 1.09% or 0.18 points to end at 16.25 and Hermes International SCA (PA:) was up 0.74% or 8.50 points to 1152.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which fell 1.37% or 0.99 points to trade at 71.18 at the close. Airbus Group SE (PA:) declined 1.24% or 1.34 points to end at 106.66 and Sanofi SA (PA:) was down 1.13% or 0.99 points to 86.97.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which rose 4.70% to 28.08, SES (PA:) which was up 3.34% to settle at 7.06 and CGG SA (PA:) which gained 2.30% to close at 0.890.

The worst performers were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 5.19% to 5.38 in late trade, Maisons du Monde SAS (PA:) which lost 3.07% to settle at 22.10 and Ipsen SA (PA:) which was down 2.22% to 82.78 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 293 to 291 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in Stellantis NV (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.09% or 0.18 to 16.25. Shares in Hermes International SCA (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 0.74% or 8.50 to 1152.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.12% or 2.30 to $1907.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.86% or 0.57 to hit $66.89 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.89% or 0.61 to trade at $69.33 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.34% to 1.2230, while EUR/GBP rose 0.17% to 0.8605.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.21% at 89.808.