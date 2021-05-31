Finning to host virtual Investor Day on June 14, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”, “the Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) will host a virtual Investor Day on June 14 starting at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. The event will feature presentations by members of our leadership team and provide an overview of our strategy to drive product support revenue, further reduce costs, and reinvest to compound growth. Following the presentations, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions using the webcast portal or the dial-in numbers.

To participate in our 2021 Investor Day, please register for the webcast at https://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors/events-presentations/2021-events-presentations/investor-day.html

You can also access the event by dialing one of the following numbers:

Toll-free in Canada and the US: (833) 227-5839

International: (647) 689-4543

Conference ID: 6047706

The Investor Day presentations will be posted on our website and will be available on live webcast. The webcast and accompanying presentations will be archived on our website following the event. The live event is expected to last about 3 hours until approximately 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for nearly 90 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and the United Kingdom and Ireland.

