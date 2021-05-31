Even after U.S. shift, opponents resist COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

Article content

GENEVA — A deal on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO) was no closer to acceptance on Monday despite Washington’s backing, due to expected skepticism about a new draft, sources close to the talks told Reuters.

Negotiations reopened at the WTO on Monday, focused on a highly anticipated revised draft submitted by India, South Africa and dozens of other developing countries last week.

A surprise U.S. shift earlier this month to support a patent waiver heaped pressure on remaining opponents like the European Union and Switzerland that are home to numerous drugmakers. But Monday’s discussions – the 11th session since the initial waiver proposal in October – failed to achieve a breakthrough.

The waiver’s main backers presented their new draft in Monday’s private WTO meeting, allowing key players to give their first official feedback on its contents.

The meeting is critical because it will determine if the talks will advance to “text-based negotiations” as sought by director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

A Geneva trade official said the proposal to start text-based discussions “gained traction” on Monday, including from the United States, which said it was open to discussion on any proposal that could boost vaccine production and delivery.