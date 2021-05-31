Euro zone bond yields rise ahead of German inflation data

Article content

Euro zone bond yields rose ahead of Germany’s inflation reading on Monday, though kept below recent highs, ahead of broader euro zone data on Tuesday.

It was an otherwise quiet trading session with traders in the United Kingdom and United States on public holiday.

Though yields started the week higher, they stayed far below recent highs, as expectations of a dovish tone from the European Central Bank at its June 10 meeting continued to drive the market.

Bond yields rose sharply earlier in May driven by a brighter economic outlook, prompting speculation that the ECB may slow its bond buying. But comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde and other policymakers that it is too early to remove the support have brought down bond yields.

Inflation has been bond investors’ key focus this year, driven higher by pent-up demand supply constraints as economies re-open, and whether it will be transitory as central bankers argue.

On Monday, following regional readings, Germany’s national data due at 1200 GMT is expected to show inflation rose 2.3% year-on-year in May, compared to 2% in April, according to a Reuters poll, holding above the European Central Bank’s target of close to but below 2%.