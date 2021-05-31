Ethereum is ‘MySpace before Facebook’ while Bitcoin won as ‘Google’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Druckenmiller: Ethereum is ‘MySpace before Facebook’ while Bitcoin won as ‘Google’

(BTC) is at risk of a “flippening” from Ether (ETH), mainstream media claims as some familiar FUD — fear, uncertainty and doubt —returns to the spotlight.

As continues to flag below $40,000, an old argument has resurfaced — but major investors are fighting back.

1-week candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView