Ethereum Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com

Investing.com – was trading at $2,593.85 by 11:19 (15:19 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.34% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $297.11B, or 18.47% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,279.42 to $2,593.85 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 6.06%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $27.57B or 25.10% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,181.9299 to $2,908.3728 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 40.59% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,992.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.24% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0004 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.08%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $689.03B or 42.83% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $61.84B or 3.84% of the total cryptocurrency market value.