EOS Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $6.6672 by 19:56 (23:56 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.40% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $6.3120B, or 0.38% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.7499 to $6.6704 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 17.74%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.6178B or 2.20% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.0660 to $7.6334 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 70.99% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,331.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.71% on the day.

was trading at $2,705.34 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 13.38%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $699.1355B or 42.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $314.9051B or 18.97% of the total cryptocurrency market value.