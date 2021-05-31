Energy stocks put TSX on course for fourth month of gains

Article content

Canada’s main stock index hit a fresh record high on Monday and was on course for a fourth month of gains as a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

* At 09:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.49 points, or 0.17%, at 19,886.67. The benchmark was on course to end May with a near 4% gain.

* Energy stocks climbed 1.7% to lead sectoral gains as U.S. crude prices and Brent crude added 1.4% each.

* A Reuters poll of strategists predicted that the main index will climb above the 20,000 mark by the end of 2021 as a recovery in the global economy from the coronavirus crisis boosts the outlook for resource stocks.

* Data showed Canada’s current account balance was a surplus of C$1.18 billion ($977.47 million) in the first quarter, from a revised C$5.27 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to higher trade in goods and services.

* Cloud-based software maker Dye & Durham Ltd jumped 18.0% to the top of TSX as a management-led shareholder group offered to acquire the company for about C$3.4 billion ($2.8 billion).

* Energy firm Pieridae Energy Ltd rose 2.4% after the company said it hired Japanese lender MUFG Bank to help raise $10 billion for its proposed Goldboro liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Nova Scotia.