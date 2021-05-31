Dollar set for second consecutive monthly loss vs euro and pound, yuan slips

Article content

LONDON — The dollar came under pressure on Monday, heading for its second consecutive monthly loss against the euro and the pound, as traders assessed the impact of a surge in U.S. inflation before monthly jobs data later this week.

The dollar index of major currencies fell 0.03% to 90.058 at 1127 GMT. On Friday, data showing a key measure of U.S. inflation at a 29-year high briefly boosted the dollar to a two-week high.

The euro was flat at $1.2189, off Friday’s low of $1.2133. The British pound edged 0.1% lower at $1.4178.

In holiday-thinned trade, investors weighed the impact on U.S. assets of rising price pressures and a dovish Fed. Despite rising inflation, markets don’t expect a rate hike well into the back end of 2022.

The core PCE price index vaulted 3.1% on Friday, the largest annual gain since July 1992, due to a recovery from the pandemic and various supply disruptions.

The market considers the current inflation levels in the U.S. to be transitional. Next year’s U.S. inflation will remain at 2.5%, Ulrich Leuchtmann, Commerzbank’s head of FX and commodity research wrote in a note.

“That does not make it any easier pricing USD,” he said. “Until we have more clarity the dollar is likely to have found a good balance at current levels.”