Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

Matilda Colman
TOKYO — The dollar languished near

multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday as traders

pondered the prospects for early policy normalization by the

Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the

week.

The British pound rallied to a three-month peak at

$1.425 while Canada’s loonie hovered near a six-year

top, amid market expectations for policy tightening in those

countries.

Australia’s dollar rose for a second day to as high

as $0.77605 ahead of a central bank announcement at 0430 GMT on

Tuesday, although economists predict no change to monetary

policy.

The offshore Chinese yuan edged back toward a

three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar reached Monday, last

trading at 6.3640, paring a retreat spurred by the monetary

authority’s tightening of banks’ FX requirements to stem the

currency’s rise.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against

six peers, was back below 90 from as high as 90.447 on Friday,

when a measure of U.S. inflation closely watched by the Fed

posted its biggest annual rise since 1992. The gauge sank 0.3%

on Monday, in a market thinned by U.S. and British holidays.

Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said

repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and

monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time, but investors

are wary that a strong pandemic recovery could force the Fed’s

hand.

Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will

both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday, while nonfarm

payrolls numbers on Friday will be even more closely scrutinized

than usual after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month

ago.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso

says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the

most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation

problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation

for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar.

The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional

headwind, he said.

“The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going

to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical

currency,” Capurso said. “The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy

in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower.”

That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end

of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year.

The euro gained 0.1% to $1.22325 on Tuesday, not far from a

nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week.

The dollar fell for a second day against the yen,

weakening 0.2% to 109.375. The pair had climbed as high as

110.20 on Friday, following the inflation data.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland)

