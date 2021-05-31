Deutsche Telekom says won’t attend Mobile World Congress

Article content

BERLIN — Deutsche Telekom said on Monday it would not attend the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in a month’s time due to continuing health risks from the coronavirus pandemic, adding it would instead host an online event.

“At the present time, we still do not believe it is justifiable to take this risk for a large number of our employees,” the Bonn-based group said in a statement issued to Reuters.

“Telekom has therefore decided not to be physically present in this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and will organize a fully virtual event instead where we will present our latest technological developments and visions.”

The Telekom Tech Grounds event will be held on June 28-29.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)