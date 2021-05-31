Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.63% By Investing.com



Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.63%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 0.63%.

The best performers of the session on the were Demant A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.30% or 7.5 points to trade at 333.6 at the close. Meanwhile, ISS A/S (CSE:) added 0.38% or 0.50 points to end at 130.45 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was down 0.07% or 0.6 points to 826.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.53% or 5.9 points to trade at 227.0 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 1.70% or 1.9 points to end at 113.0 and Genmab (CSE:) was down 1.28% or 32.0 points to 2463.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 89 to 62 and 10 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 1.04% or 0.69 to $67.01 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 1.12% or 0.77 to hit $69.49 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.14% or 2.75 to trade at $1908.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.25% to 6.0834, while EUR/DKK rose 0.09% to 7.4366.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 89.843.