Dalian iron ore futures jump on report of output curb easing in Tangshan

BEIJING — Benchmark iron ore futures in China extended gains to a third straight session, jumping more than 5% on Tuesday, on media reports that steel hub Tangshan plans to ease requirement for production cuts at its mills.

The Tangshan government held a symposium on Monday, mulling to lower output curtailment ratio for some mills that had finished ultra-low emission upgrades, according to state-backed Securities Times, citing media report. (https://bit.ly/3uC4jDZ)

Tangshan authority had urged local long-process steel producers to cut production by 30%-50% in March to improve air quality, sparking supply concerns as the city accounts for more than 13% of China’s total crude steel output.

Prices for steelmaking ingredients increased on hopes of increasing demand.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, jumped 5.8% to 1,153 yuan ($181.09) a tonne.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China , rose $8 to $200.5 per tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Dalian coking coal inched up 0.6% to 1,799 yuan a tonne, while coke futures rose 2.9% to 2,541 yuan per tonne.

Citi Research analysts said in a note the move by Tangshan government could put some pressure on steel prices in the near run as the market heads into the weak season.