Currencies stable, Polish QE schedule in focus

Article content
BUDAPEST — Central European currencies
were mostly stable on Monday as trade volume was low with
markets in the US and the United Kingdom closed, while Polish
bond markets were eyeing the central bank’s schedule of QE
purchases for signs of tapering.
Polish bond yields were unmoved as markets were looking
forward to the central bank’s schedule of June bond purchases,
due later in the day.
Last week the bank bought less than a third of government
bonds that investors offered to sell, which some analysts
understood as a sign of a potential start to tapering.
“It will be important to observe whether the central bank
will stick to two operations per month or scale it down to only
one, which could indicate a potentially earlier end of the
program than the year-end (our baseline),” Erste Bank wrote.
The Polish and Hungarian central banks started quantitative
easing programs last year to help their economies weather the
economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
The National Bank of Hungary said after its rate meeting
last week that its bond purchase program remained a “crucial”
policy tool and “the NBH will continue to use the program by
maintaining a lasting presence in the market.”
Currencies kept hovering near strong levels they recently
Article content
hit on rate hike expectations that were fueled by
higher-than-expected CPI data and signals from central banks.
The Polish zloty edged up 0.06% to trade at 4.4805
per euro. The Czech crown slid 0.2% to 25.510 versus
the common currency.
The Hungarian forint was 0.1% lower at 348.35 to
the euro, still trading near 9-month highs.
“Although short positions against the forint have
drastically been cut back recently, there is little chance for
further significant firming in the short term,” CIB Bank wrote.
“The further direction for the currency could be decided by
the June rate meeting.”
Stocks were mixed, with Prague and Warsaw gaining more
than 0.2% each while Budapest slid 0.15%. Bucharest
added 0.72%.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1039 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romanian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1166.14 1163.510 +0.23% +13.53
0 %
.BUX Budapest 46161.7 46233.29 -0.15% +9.63%
2
.WIG20 Warsaw <.wig20> %
.BETI Buchares 11504.7 11421.04 +0.73% +17.33
t 3 %
.SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbito a p> %
.CRBEX Zagreb <.crbex> %
.BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex>
.SOFIX Sofia <.sofix> %
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
CZ2YT=R 2-year
CZ5YT=R 5-year
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R 2-year
PL5YT=R 5-year
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech
Hungary
Poland
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by
Christina Fincher)