Currencies stable, Polish QE schedule in focus

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

were mostly stable on Monday as trade volume was low with

markets in the US and the United Kingdom closed, while Polish

bond markets were eyeing the central bank’s schedule of QE

purchases for signs of tapering.

Polish bond yields were unmoved as markets were looking

forward to the central bank’s schedule of June bond purchases,

due later in the day.

Last week the bank bought less than a third of government

bonds that investors offered to sell, which some analysts

understood as a sign of a potential start to tapering.

“It will be important to observe whether the central bank

will stick to two operations per month or scale it down to only

one, which could indicate a potentially earlier end of the

program than the year-end (our baseline),” Erste Bank wrote.

The Polish and Hungarian central banks started quantitative

easing programs last year to help their economies weather the

economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The National Bank of Hungary said after its rate meeting

last week that its bond purchase program remained a “crucial”

policy tool and “the NBH will continue to use the program by

maintaining a lasting presence in the market.”

Currencies kept hovering near strong levels they recently