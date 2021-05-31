CUPE NL President Sherry Hillier Media Availability to Comment on Budget 2021

Article content

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador — CUPE Newfoundland Labrador President Sherry Hillier will be at Confederation Building today and available to comment, as Finance Minister Siobhan Coady delivers the first budget of the Premier Fury Government.

CUPE Newfoundland and Labrador proudly represents more than 6,300 members working in health care, education, public housing, provincial libraries, municipalities, universities, child care, recycling, social services, airlines, and more. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is Canada’s largest union, with 700,000 members across the country.

WHO: Sherry Hillier, President of CUPE Newfoundland Labrador WHAT: Comments on the 2021 Provincial Budget WHEN: Monday, May 31 at 2 p.m. WHERE: Media scrums, Confederation Building, St. John’s

