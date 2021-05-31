Crypto Flipsider News – May 31st – Bitcoin, Ethereum Gas Fees, Indy 500, Sweden E-Krona, UK Police and Cannabis By DailyCoin

Crypto Flipsider News – May 31st – Bitcoin, Ethereum Gas Fees, Indy 500, Sweden E-Krona, UK Police and Cannabis
Read in the digest:
- is easier to mine now
- Ethereum’s gas fees drop
- A car in Indy 500 appeared under Bitcoin’s logo
- Sweden continues E-Krona development
- UK police found an illegal mining facility instead of a cannabis farm
Bitcoin’s Mining Difficulty Significantly Drops
The time rates of one-block-generation decreased since the record numbers of May 13.
Ethereum Gas Fees Hit the Lowest Point since January
Finally, the gas fees became affordable after the record established during Ether’s all-time-high period. Now, they are at around $6-7 on average.
Flipsider:
- They are still relatively high. Competitors may overtake the coin, taking into consideration for how long ETH is updating and lowering the prices of transactions.
Indy 500 Saw the First Bitcoin-Sponsored Car
Bitcoin is getting more popular every day. A week ago, it was announced that Satoshi Nakamoto would have own statue in Budapest, Hungary. Yesterday, a team of Indianapolis 500-Mile Race, an American traditional race competition, performed under the Bitcoin logo.
The Indy 500 #Bitcoin car, driven by @Rinusveekay pic.twitter.com/krwwLOxgBI
— Documenting Bitcoin (@DocumentingBTC) May 30, 2021
Flipsider:
- Those events increase public awareness of crypto. On the other hand, Bitcoin is not the most cutting-edge coin so far. Check this article to know more about this.
Sweden Announced to Start E-Krona Testing
For this purpose, the country’s central bank will work with Handelsbanken, one of the oldest Swedish banks and commercial lenders
Flipsider:
- This becomes the regular column for our website. It seems like all the governments try to follow the trend, but none of them showed the end product so far. If you’re interested, read here, here, and here.
UK Police Expected to Find a Cannabis Farm but Found a Mining Farm
It sounds a bit funny, but UK police revealed an illegal mining rig stealing electricity instead of the expected cannabis farm.
