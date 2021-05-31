Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin’s ATH of $64,804 Not the Final By CoinQuora



Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin's ATH of $64,804 Not the Final



(BTC)’s all-time high price level of $64,804 is not the final ATH.

The flagship cryptocurrency fell to over three-month lows again.

The all-time high of the cryptocurrency king Bitcoin (BTC)’s $64,804 price level is not the final ATH, according to the crypto analyst Lark Davis.

$64,804 is not the final all time high price for #bitcoin — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) May 31, 2021

The dramatic pullback in bitcoin comes as a flurry of negative headlines and catalysts, from Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk to new regulations by the Chinese government, have hit an asset sector that has been differentiated by extreme volatility since it was created.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

