Corn, wheat jump on weather concerns, Chinese demand

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures bounced back on Tuesday, climbing 1.5%, while wheat rose more than 2% as concerns over North American weather and strong Chinese demand underpinned prices.

Soybeans gained more than 1%, rising for two out of the last three sessions.

“There is dry weather in the United States and Canada,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. “There are doubts around wheat crop in Canada and U.S. corn yields.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 1.5% to $6.66-1/4 a bushel, as of 0217 GMT. Wheat rose 2.3% to $6.78-1/2 a bushel and soybeans advanced 1.1% at $15.46-1/2 a bushel.

Concerns about supplies come amid strong Chinese demand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week confirmed more than 5.6 million tonnes in new-crop corn sales to China, while not showing large-scale cancellations.

Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Friday it had downgraded its forecast for Russia’s 2021 wheat crop to 80.9 million tonnes from 81.7 million tonnes due to smaller winter wheat area and worsening weather for spring wheat.

Large speculators cut their net-long position in the Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 25, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net-short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net-long position in soybeans. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; additional reporting by Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)