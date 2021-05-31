COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual: Month-Long Exhibition Showcasing the Tech Ecosystem Now Open

Article content TAIPEI, Taiwan — COMPUTEX kicked off this year’s month-long #COMPUTEXVirtual on May 31 with James Huang, TAITRA Chairman, highlighting the not-to-be-missed events. Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer, discussed accelerating digital transformation and how to release a new era of innovation when the world is most looking forward to innovation. On the same day, Arm CEO Simon Segars discussed the role of technology in the post-pandemic. Using examples from Arm’s ecosystem partners, Segars demonstrated how technology could be a remarkable force for good that will be critical to the world’s recovery and create a more sustainable and secure future. Breaking away from traditions, COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual is an all-virtual exhibition, using AI platforms and leading the way to create a prosperous technology ecosystem. “COMPUTEX was born in the 1980s when the technology industry took off. At that time, together with entrepreneurs from around the world, Taiwan pursued disruptive innovation and created an industry supply chain that paved the way for the Internet and digital economy that we have today. It has been one year into the pandemic, and we continue to push forward with innovation and navigate in the new normal. As Taiwan stands at the center of the global technology ecosystem, we will never cease to build, connect, integrate, innovate, and push forward with the latest technologies. Today, I am honored to announce the opening of #COMPUTEXVirtual. No matter where we are, let COMPUTEX connect us for a better future,” said James Huang, TAITRA Chairman.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content COMPUTEX 2021 Opening Keynote by Intel is led by Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Michelle Johnston Holthaus with the theme of “Innovation Unleashed”. Intel talks about sustainability awareness of enterprises under the raging global pandemic and how we continue to work with global partners to promote digital transformation; Intel not only response to the global market demand quickly and flexibly with the IDM 2.0 business model, but it also continues to promote innovation with 5G and its Open Architecture. We will also unveil new products leading in performance and enrich people’s user experience. Arm CEO Simon Segars’ keynote titled “Sparking the World’s Post-Pandemic Recovery” demonstrated how technology can be a remarkable force for good that will be critical to the world’s recovery and create a more sustainable and secure future. The combination of computing in the age of AI will accelerate how we tackle complex challenges surrounding climate change, security, and equitable access to technologies and connectivity. Segars indicated that long-term investments in research and development are the key to shaping that future. Arm has invested significant resources in its next-generation architecture. Armv9 will enable partners to solve hard problems in the next decade of compute related to security, compute efficiency, and AI-enabled services, all while fighting climate change at the same time. A Variety of Events for an All-New Virtual Experience COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual offers live demonstration of the latest solutions on 5G, AI & IoT, Edge Computing, High-Performance Computing (HPC), Gaming, and Innovations and Startups. The month-long online exhibition also includes a variety of events, including the #COMPUTEXVirtual online exhibition, COMPUTEX CEO Keynote, COMPUTEX Keynote, COMPUTEX & InnoVEX Forum, and COMPUTEX Matchmaking, giving attendees direct access to the leading tech manufacturers and the latest technology trends. The exhibition also enables the exhibitors to effectively seize business opportunities through the online matchmaking platform. The #COMPUTEXVirtual online exhibition features Tech Insights, Virtual Displays, Matchmaking and Networking, and Hyper-Personalized Recommendations. #InnoVEXVirtual, the exclusive exhibit for startups, offers vibrant synergy on the other hand. #COMPUTEXVirtual is now open until June 30 midnight. Register now for free at: https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For more updates: COMPUTEX website: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/

InnoVEX website : https://www.innovex.com.tw/ About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX): Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX. About COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual: As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. In 2021, the show will go online. Together with the key global technology players, the organizer of COMPUTEX, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) introduces #COMPUTEXVirtual (including its global startups and innovations showcase #InnoVEXVirtual), an AI-driven virtual platform, and aims to deliver an exceptional virtual exhibition experience beyond the distance. About TAITRA: Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210530005044/en/ Contacts Ms. Tessa Lin <tessalin@taitra.org.tw>

Ms. Li Chao < lichao@taitra.org.tw> #distro

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.