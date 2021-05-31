Commodities Supercycle in Doubt as Funds Cool Bullish Bets

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The debate in commodity markets over whether this year’s supercharged rally is over, or whether prices will move higher after a pause, is in full swing. For now, hedge funds have stepped to the side.

Commodity investors are reducing bets on further price gains in everything from crops to copper to natural gas. Hedge-fund holdings this week in 20 of the 23 commodities tracked in the Bloomberg Commodity Index fell by the most since November, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and ICE.

Weather is boosting U.S. crops, pointing to bigger harvests, while also reducing demand for natural gas. Oil markets are bracing for bigger supplies and China, the biggest commodities buyer, is moving to contain high raw material prices. In sum, the much-vaunted commodity supercycle is in doubt as bearish factors emerge amid inflation fears and demand concerns.

The rallies may not be over but new peaks will likely depend on supply and demand rather than speculative buying across raw materials.

“We’re back to more normal fundamentals, not outside distorted fundamentals,” Don Roose, president of brokerage U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa, said by phone Friday.