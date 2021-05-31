China says each couple can have three children, in change of policy By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Children play at a waterfront in Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China March 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Kirton
BEIJING (Reuters) – China announced on Monday that each couple would be permitted to have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two children, after census data showed a dramatic decline in births.
The policy change was approved during a politburo meeting on Monday chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported, without saying when the change takes effect.
