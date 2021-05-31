China factory growth picks up in May but inflation pressures build -Caixin PMI

Article content

BEIJING — China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace this year in May as domestic and export demand picked up, though sharp rises in raw material prices and strains in supply chains crimped some companies’ production, a business survey showed on Tuesday.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 52.0 last month, the highest level since December and inching up from April’s 51.9.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the index to remain at 51.9. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

New orders rose at the strongest pace so far this year and a gauge for export orders was the highest since November, but the output reading, while still solid, was slightly lower than the previous month.

“Rapidly rising commodity prices began to disrupt the economy as some enterprises began to hoard goods, while some others suffered raw material shortages. Supply chains were also significantly affected,” Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, said in comments released alongside the survey’s findings.

A sub-index for input costs expanded at the fastest pace since 2016.

Manufacturers passed on some of the pressure to their customers, with a gauge for output prices rising at the quickest pace in a decade. Charges for exported goods rose at the fastest rate in three years.