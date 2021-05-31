Chile’s peso outperforms; Peru’s sol drops ahead of elections

Article content

Chile’s peso outperformed Latin American

peers on Monday as prices for the country’s top export, copper,

rose on supply concerns, while the Peruvian sol fell ahead of

final round presidential elections on June 6.

The Chilean peso rose 0.2% as a strike by a union of

remote operations workers at BHP’s Escondida and Spence copper

mines in Chile disrupted supply.

On the month, however, the currency in on track to mark

losses of about 1.7% with a crackdown in China in the past few

weeks after the government’s vow to stabilize commodity prices

hit copper prices.

Peru’s sol fell 0.7% to 3.8348 per dollar in low

volumes owing to a market holiday in United States. Peru’s two

presidential candidates, right-wing Keiko Fujimori and socialist

Pedro Castillo, are neck-and-neck in opinion polls.

The election could tilt the country, a relative safe haven

for investors in Latin America, sharply to the left or see the

Fujimori family return to power.

Eyes are also on mid-term elections in Mexico, also on June

6, to see if President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s party gets

a super majority, an outcome that would leave little opposition

to carry out proposed reforms to the detriment of markets.

