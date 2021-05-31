Chile’s peso outperforms; Peru’s sol drops ahead of elections

Matilda Colman
Chile’s peso outperformed Latin American

peers on Monday as prices for the country’s top export, copper,

rose on supply concerns, while the Peruvian sol fell ahead of

final round presidential elections on June 6.

The Chilean peso rose 0.2% as a strike by a union of

remote operations workers at BHP’s Escondida and Spence copper

mines in Chile disrupted supply.

On the month, however, the currency in on track to mark

losses of about 1.7% with a crackdown in China in the past few

weeks after the government’s vow to stabilize commodity prices

hit copper prices.

Peru’s sol fell 0.7% to 3.8348 per dollar in low

volumes owing to a market holiday in United States. Peru’s two

presidential candidates, right-wing Keiko Fujimori and socialist

Pedro Castillo, are neck-and-neck in opinion polls.

The election could tilt the country, a relative safe haven

for investors in Latin America, sharply to the left or see the

Fujimori family return to power.

Eyes are also on mid-term elections in Mexico, also on June

6, to see if President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s party gets

a super majority, an outcome that would leave little opposition

to carry out proposed reforms to the detriment of markets.

The Mexican peso fell 0.1% but was on course for its

third straight month of gains.

In Brazil, the real was down 0.1% at 5.2191 against

the dollar. But the currency is up about 4% this month, among

the best monthly performers in May.

“The uncertainty in the pandemic outlook and high fiscal

noises still make us estimate the USD/BRL at 5.35 by end-21 and

5.20 by end-22,” said strategists at Rabobank in a client note.

Most Latin American currencies are set to mark gains for the

month.

“We expect the cyclical (global economic) recovery momentum

to persist in the second half of the year, albeit with some

bouts of volatility as the (U.S. Federal Reserve) prepares the

market for the discussion over tapering bond purchases,” said

strategists at UBS.

Among stocks, gains in Brazil’s Bovespa were led by

iron ore miner Vale, which tracked the steel-making

ingredient’s prices higher.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1849 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1376.87 1.18

MSCI LatAm 2561.70 0.82

Brazil Bovespa 125884.74 0.26

Mexico IPC 50916.56 1.75

Chile IPSA 4288.13 0.69

Argentina MerVal 59207.96 -0.008

Colombia COLCAP 1212.58 0.49

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.2191 -0.13

Mexico peso 19.9350 -0.15

Chile peso 722.3 0.19

Colombia peso 3705.75 0.00

Peru sol 3.8348 -0.65

Argentina peso (interbank) 94.6800 -0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) 154 1.95

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;

Editing by Angus MacSwan)

