Chances of COVID patent waiver seen as remote as WTO talks resume

GENEVA — A deal on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization may be further off than ever despite Washington’s backing, due to expected skepticism about a new draft, sources close to the talks told Reuters.

Negotiations will reopen at the WTO on Monday and will focus on a highly anticipated revised draft submitted by India, South Africa and dozens of other proponents last week.

Following a surprise U.S. shift earlier this month to support a waiver, a move which heaped pressure on remaining opponents like the European Union and Switzerland that are home to numerous drugmakers, many people were expecting to be encouraged to follow suit.

But three sources close to the talks say that is likely to have the opposite effect.

“There is an ocean between this waiver proposal and what was suggested by the U.S.,” said a source involved in the talks who declined to be named. “There’s definitely no quick resolution for this.”

The waiver’s main backers are due to present the new draft in Monday’s private WTO meeting, where other key players such as the United States and the European Union are set to give their first official feedback on its contents.

The meeting is critical because it will determine if the talks, ongoing since October, will advance to “text-based negotiations” as sought by director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.