CF Energy Announces Q1 Results of 2021

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”), announces that the Company has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 (“Q1 2021”).

Q1 2021 financial highlights

Continuing Operations

In millions Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change % Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change % (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations Revenue 81.2 64.9 16.3 25% 15.9 12.5 3.4 28% Gross Profit 33.6 27.1 6.5 24% 6.6 5.2 1.4 28% Gross Profit Margin 41.4% 41.8% -0.4% 41.4% 41.8% -0.4% Net Profit 3.0 17.0 (14.0) -82% 0.6 3.3 (2.7) -82% Adjusted net Profit 8.9 5.0 3.9 78% 1.8 1.0 0.8 80% EBITDA 14.6 26.9 (12.3) -46% 2.7 5.1 (2.4) -48% Adjusted EBITDA 20.5 14.9 5.6 38% 3.9 2.8 1.1 39%

Revenue in Q1 2021 was RMB81.2 million (approx. CAD15.9 million), an increase of RMB16.3 million (approx. CAD3.4 million), or 25%, from RMB64.9 million (approx. CAD12.5 million) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 (“Q1 2020”). The overall increase in revenue mainly reflected the general increase in sales volume with solid economic recovery since COVID-19 was under control.

Gross profit in Q1 2021 was RMB33.6 million (approx. CAD6.6 million), an increase of RMB6.5 million (CAD1.4 million) or 24% from RMB27.1 million (approx. CAD5.2 million) in Q1 2020. Overall Gross margin in Q1 2021 was 41.4% which was close to that of 41.8% in Q1 2020.

In millions Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change % Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change % (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations EBITDA for the period 14.6 26.9 (12.3) -46% 2.7 5.1 (2.4) -48% Non-recurring items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument 5.6 (12.0) 17.6 -147% 1.1 (2.3) 3.4 -147% Recognition of share-based payment expenses 0.3 – 0.3 100% 0.1 – 0.1 100% Adjusted EBITDA for the period 20.5 14.9 5.6 38% 3.9 2.8 1.1 39%

EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) in Q1 2021 was RMB14.6 million (approx. CAD2.7 million), a decrease of RMB12.3 million (approx. CAD2.4 million), or 46%, from RMB26.9 million (approx. CAD5.1 million) in Q1 2020. On a comparable basis, the adjusted EBITDA (as defined on page 18 of the MD&A for Q1 2021) in Q1 2021 was RMB20.5 million (approx. CAD3.9 million), an increase of RMB5.6 million (approx. CAD1.1 million), or 38%, from RMB14.9 million (approx. CAD2.8 million) in Q1 2020.

In millions Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change % Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change % (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Continuing Operations Net profit for the period 3.0 17.0 (14.0) -83% 0.6 3.3 (2.7) -82% Non-recurring items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument 5.6 (12.0) 17.6 -147% 1.1 (2.3) 3.4 -147% Recognition of share-based payment expenses 0.3 – 0.3 100% 0.1 – 0.1 100% Adjusted net profit for the period (non-IFRS) 8.9 5.0 3.9 78% 1.8 1.0 0.8 80%

Net profit in Q1 2021 was RMB3.0 million (approx. CAD0.6 million), a decrease of RMB14.0 million (approx. CAD2.7 million), or 83%, from RMB17.0 million (approx. CAD3.3 million) in Q1 2020. On a comparable basis, the adjusted net profit (as defined on page 16 of the MD&A for Q1 2021) in Q1 2021 (non-IFRS) was RMB8.9 million (approx. CAD1.8 million), an increase of RMB3.9 million (approx. CAD0.8 million) or 78% from RMB5.0 million (approx. CAD1.0 million) in Q1 2020.

Basic earnings per share (“EPS”) in Q1 2021 was CAD0.01 per share. Adjusted EPS in Q1 2021 was CAD0.03 per share (non-IFRS).

Discontinued Operation

Loss in Q1 2021 of RMB0.3 million related to the termination of the operation of a subsidiary as the Group realigned its future business strategies with major focus on clean energy solutions with high growth potential.

Completion of 2021 Target

In millions 2021 Projection Q1 2021 Actual Completed (except for % figures) RMB RMB % Revenue 410.7 81.2 19.8% Gross Profit 187.3 33.6 17.9% Projected net profit (recurring) / Adjusted net profit 28.9 8.9 30.7%

Benchmarking against the annual target for the 2021 year, for the first quarter of 2021, we have achieved up to 19.8% of the revenue, 17.9% of gross profit and 30.4% of projected net profit targets set for the whole of the 2021 year.

Q1 2021 Business highlights

Natural gas distribution business

The government’s one-off pre-cautionary measure to avoid unnecessary traffic and gathering over the festive period of January and February 2021 restricted the number of overnight visitors to Sanya City in the first two months of 2021. However, with the catching up of overnight visitors in March 2021, the consumption of gas volume from commercial customers in Q1 2021 had regained to the level close to pre- COVID in Q1 2019.

Smart energy distribution business

Phase one of the Haitang Bay Integrated Smart Energy Project is on its way to commence operation in early Q3 2021. The Company has signed up nine commercial customers, including some well-known international brand name customers, with 350,000 square meters of cooling space to be served which represent as 44% of the projected total 780,000 square meters of customers’ space to serve for the first phase of the project. The management will continue with its effort to procure more potential customers to tap into our system in the coming months.

Meishan smart energy project commenced its trial operation in March 2021, and full commercial operation commenced in mid-May 2021 and start contributing revenue in Q2 2021.

Smart mobility business

By end of Q1 2021, the Company has commenced two EV battery swap stations in operation in Hainan and installed one EV battery swap station in Zhuhai City. Two CNG refueling stations experienced combined revenue increase of 41% in Q1 2021 as compared to Q1 2020.

Statement from the Chair

Coming out of a tough year in 2020, we are pleased to see all our three business divisions shown significant improvement in Q1 this year. We implemented various strategic policy adjustments on our business focus last year as a way forward in preparation for the expected negative impact from regulatory policy changes and the resultant financial challenges which may bring in 2021. It looks like those adjustments have started to bear fruits with the Q1 results. We are on track with our internal projections in Q1 2021 and hope to beat our own targets for the full year with a team effort.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) can be downloaded from www.SEDAR.com or from the Company’s website at www.cfenergy.com.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.

