CD Projekt Q1 net profit misses expectations By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Boxes with CD Projekt’s game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo



(Reuters) – CD Projekt’s first-quarter net profit fell 64.7% to 32.5 million zlotys ($8.87 million), missing market expectations, hurt by the costs of fixing its flagship “Cyberpunk 2077” game after its troubled launch and foreign exchange losses.

CD Projekt gained prominence with its “The Witcher” series to become one of Poland’s biggest listed companies, but has been in the spotlight after Cyberpunk’s bug-ridden rollout in December.

Analysts had expected net profit of 80 million zlotys and revenue of 219 million zlotys.